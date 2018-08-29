NY Latino Leaders Issue Support For Tish James

NEW YORK – More than 100 Latino leaders from across New York State, from community leaders to advocates to elected officials, recently released an open letter highlighting Tish James’ extensive record of delivering for Latino communities and urging New Yorkers to vote for her in the Attorney General primary. Signatories include Congress Members Adriano Espaillat, Jose Serrano and Nydia Velazquez, DC37 Executive Director Henry Garrido, RWDSU National Political Director Camille Rivera, Dominican Bar Association Director Miguelina Camilo, and former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, among others. To read the letter in English, visit: https://bit.ly/2PFWxWz and to read it in Spanish, visit: https://bit.ly/2MvF6Ka

The letter comes one day after the campaign hosted a Latino Day of Action on Saturday, August 25th. Yesterday, volunteers, surrogates, and Attorney General Candidate Tish James greeted voters in Latino enclaves across the state, from Long Island, to New York City, to Albany.

The letter outlines how Tish James has supported Latino New Yorkers throughout her career, including representing immigrant children as a pro-bono attorney, taking on discriminatory policies like stop-and-frisk, supporting minority- and women-owned businesses, and stepping in to support Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria. In addition, the letter highlights her framework for defending New York’s Latino community in the age of Donald Trump — from abolishing ICE, to suing over federal immigration policy, to investigating bad actors who take advantage of immigrant New Yorkers.

“I’m honored and humbled to have earned the support of so many Latino community leaders from across our state. Throughout my career, I’ve worked to give a voice to the voiceless, to support immigrants regardless of their legal status, and stand up to Donald Trump’s hateful policies. I look forward to continuing and expanding this work as Attorney General – and I want Latino New Yorkers to know that I will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them in the fight for equality,” said Attorney General Candidate Tish James.

This article originally appeared in The Hudson Valley Press.