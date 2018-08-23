About NNPAFreddie 2392 Articles
Freddie Allen is the Editor-In-Chief of the NNPA Newswire and BlackPressUSA.com. Focused on Black people stuff, positively. You should follow Freddie on Twitter and Instagram @freddieallenjr.
Website

Press Room

Helping Teachers Help Students

February 10, 2014 Kyle Yeldell Press Room

By Lorretta Johnson Secretary-Treasurer, American Federation of Teachers To those who think that teaching is an 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. job with summers off, try walking in the shoes of teachers. Unless you spend time with a teacher, you will never get a sense Read More

Op-Ed

My New Year Wishes

January 8, 2014 NNPAFreddie Op-Ed

By Julianne Malveaux NNPA Columnist   Happy New Year!  January first and second are the days when most think of the “new” year, yet with the first Monday in January falling on January 6, that’s probably when most people will return to their desks withy Read More

Education

Congressional Black Caucus Members Host Panel Discussion on STEM Careers

October 5, 2017 NNPAFreddie Education

By Stacy M. Brown (NNPA Newswire Contributor) A recent panel discussion hosted by members of the Congressional Black Caucus, showcased the importance of an education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The panel discussion was held during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s (CBCF) Annual Read More

