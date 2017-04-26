NNPA Newswire Exclusive: Emotional Evin Cosby Defends Her Father

NNPA Newswire Exclusive: Emotional Evin Cosby Defends Her Father

April 26, 2017

A Commentary By Evin Cosby

I am the youngest of five. I remember our family trips and moving to NYC just so we could be closer to my father as he worked. From the time he worked in Las Vegas to the Cosby show in NYC, he always wanted us to be close, to be a part of his whole life, at home and on stage.

I felt loved and remembered loving the moments that my parents shared with us by exposing us to all types of people from all walks of life. We grew up appreciating my father’s success because we knew the prejudice and racism he endured getting to where he got and how hard he worked for our family.

Because I loved my childhood, I couldn’t wait to have a family of my own. I have two amazing children who love their grandfather. I already work hard as a single mother, with no full-time help, and with a career in fashion design, I am lucky that I have supportive friends that I call family because my children and I need that support.

The public persecution of my dad, my kids’ grandfather, and the cruelty of the media and those who speak out branding my father a “rapist” without ever knowing the truth and who shame our family and our friends for defending my dad, makes all of this so much worse for my family and my children.

When people are so quick to cast hate, and make accusations of horrific violence against my dad, they are callous in their carelessness about the harm they are causing to others. I thought when my brother Ennis was murdered, that was the worst nightmare of all time.

It’s so hurtful to this day. I try to block out the day he was killed, but that pain has only worsened in these last years. For some reason, my family’s pain has been a trigger for people to seize upon us harder.

On the same day that Ennis was murdered, a woman came out claiming that my father had a “love child.” She was arrested for extortion. She was not my father’s daughter.

On the day I gave birth to my son, another women came out, but that case was dismissed too – the district attorney investigated her claims also and didn’t press charges.

Two years ago, and over 10 years later, several women came out. Like the woman from 2005, they claimed to have been raped and drugged.

But, like the one from 2005, their stories didn’t match up.

Instead of going through the criminal justice system, these stories never got investigated and just got repeated. They have been accepted as the truth. My dad tried to defend himself. His lawyers tried to defend him, but they all got sued.

People were constantly reaching out to me about why doesn’t your dad say something. I kept saying he’s trying, but the media is only interested in the stories of the women. Friends of ours tried to help, but the media wouldn’t print what they said or knew.

Our friends that spoke up were pressured to shut up. No one wanted to print their supportive words.

We live in a scandalous country where the more sexualized and provocative the story, the more attention it gets. We get all sorts of mixed up messages in our society.

We are told that we have fundamental rights to be innocent until proven guilty. But, if enough people think you are a bad person, you are branded a bad person and the media just reinforces that.

My dad, like anyone in this country, deserves to be treated fairly under the law. My dad broke barriers and raised the conscious of America on important topics, especially for the advancement of women.

On “The Cosby Show” he only depicted women as smart and accomplished.

On “The Cosby Show” and on “A Different World,” he took on then taboo subjects like menstrual cycles and rape, and even did a show on AIDS before anyone else would bring it up.

I am his fourth daughter. He raised me to go to college, start my own business, and be my own woman. He is helping me raise my children and teach them family values. I know that my father loves me, loves my sisters and my mother. He loves and respects women.

He is not abusive, violent or a rapist. Sure, like many celebrities tempted by opportunity, he had his affairs, but that was between him and my mother. They have worked through it and moved on, and I am glad they did for them and for our family.

The harsh and hurtful accusations of things that supposedly happened 40 or 50 years ago, before I was born, in another lifetime, and that have been carelessly repeated as truth without allowing my dad to defend himself and without requiring proof, has punished not just my dad but every one of us.

They have punished the talented people who were still earning money and feeding their families from my dad’s shows and work.

I am pleased that finally we are seeing the whole picture and seeing cases and claims dismissed from court. I just hope that those who pre-judged my dad are now willing to admit that they were wrong.

20 Comments on this Post

  1. Profile photo of Jay Raskin
    Jay Raskin
    April 26, 2017

    It is wonderful to hear somebody telling the truth about Dr. Cosby after two and a half years of constant insane and outrageous lies by the corporate mass media (both progressive and conservative flavors). Thank you, Evin Cosby.

19 Trackbacks

  1. By NNPA Newswire Exclusive: Bill Cosby Finally Breaks His Silence | BlackPressUSA on April 26, 2017 at 1:13 am

    […] NNPA Newswire Exclusive: Emotional Evin Cosby Defends Her Father […]

  2. By Daughter: Bill Cosby ‘is not abusive, violent or a rapist’ | PSN News Network on April 26, 2017 at 9:39 am

    […] Cosby writes in an opinion piece for the National Newspaper Publishers Association published Wednesday that her father “is not […]

  3. By Cosby Speaks About Sight, 'True Histories' in Rare Interview | The Herald Network on April 26, 2017 at 9:59 am

    […] youngest daughter, Evin Cosby, released a statement defending her father as loving and the victim of unproven allegations that were played up because […]

  4. By Bill Cosby Breaks His Silence to Confirm He’s Blind – Newcocol on April 26, 2017 at 10:22 am

    […] all of this so much worse for my family and my children,” she said in a statement issued to NNPA Newswire. “When people are so quick to cast hate, and make accusations of horrific violence against […]

  5. By Evin Cosby: Dad Bill Cosby 'is not abusive, violent or a rapist' | 1010 WCSI on April 26, 2017 at 11:40 am

    […] Cosby wrote an opinion piece for the National Newspaper Publishers Association where she revealed that the 79-year-old comedian “is not abusive, violent or a […]

  6. By Evin Cosby: Dad Bill Cosby 'is not abusive, violent or a rapist' - Gamers Life on April 26, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    […] Cosby wrote an opinion piece for the National Newspaper Publishers Association where she revealed that the 79-year-old comedian “is not abusive, violent or a […]

  7. By Daughter Evin Cosby comes to defense of blind Bill Cosby on April 26, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    […] youngest daughter, Evin Cosby, penned a lengthy defense of her dad that was also posted to NNPA. She said in […]

  8. By Bill Cosby’s daughter Evin says dad isn’t a rapist | Wow on April 26, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    […] Cosby, 40, writes in an opinion piece for the National Newspaper Publishers Association published Wednesday and posted on Bill Cosby’s official Facebook page that her father […]

  9. By Bill Cosby's Daughter Writes Letter In His Defense, Says He 'Respects Women' | on April 26, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    […] a piece for Black Press USA, Cosby wrote about the toll that the accusations against her father have taken on her family, and […]

  10. By Bill Cosby Finally Breaks His Silence | Afro on April 26, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    […] a statement, which can be read in its entirety on BlackPressUSA.com, Evin, 40, questioned the veracity of the allegations against her […]

  11. By Bill Cosby breaks his silence: He is completely blind | Shared Success on April 26, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    […] a statement, which can be read in its entirety on BlackPressUSA.com, Evin, 40, questioned the veracity of the allegations against her […]

  12. By Bill Cosby's youngest daughter says dad isn't a rapist - News Way on April 26, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    […] Cosby, 40, writes in an opinion piece for the National Newspaper Publishers Association published Wednesday and posted on Bill Cosby’s official Facebook page that her father […]

  13. By Whoa! Cosby Daughter Finally Breaks Silence To Emotionally Speak Out On Her Dad | I Love Old School Music on April 26, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    […] decided to speak her mind on her Pop’s sexual allegations. In an open letter she published on NNPA Newswire, no topic was off limits for Evin. She covered the numerous women claiming her father sexually […]

  14. By Bill Cosby Breaks His Silence to Say He’s Blind, as Daughter Emotionally Defends Him – Seek Topic on April 26, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    […] daughter, 40-year-old Evin Cosby, passionately defended her dad in an essay published on the NNPA Newswire on Wednesday. Evin talks about her loving childhood, and says her father has not been treated […]

  15. By "He Is not Abusive...Sure, like many celebrities tempted by opportunity, he had his affairs, but that was between him and my mother." Bill Cosby's Daughter Speaks Out About His Allegations - Lisa a la mode on April 26, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    […] an exclusive interview with Black Press USA, Bill Cosby’s daughter, Evin Cosby released the following […]

  16. By Bill Cosby Breaks Silence, Hopes to Begin ‘Next Chapter’ in Comedy Career | ValuBit News on April 26, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    […] Cosby’s daughter Evin described in an essay published by the outlet on Tuesday how her father’s legal battles have negatively […]

  17. By Bill Cosby Breaks Silence, Hopes to Begin ‘Next Chapter’ in Comedy Career – Your Libertarian NewsCast on April 27, 2017 at 12:11 am

    […] Cosby’s daughter Evin described in an essay published by the outlet on Tuesday how her father’s legal battles have negatively affected her […]

  18. By Bill Cosby’s youngest daughter says dad ‘loves and respects’ women, isn’t a rapist’ and she and her mother have forgiven his past affairs | Breaking News Time | Live News | Current News | Fast News - US, UK & World on April 27, 2017 at 3:43 am

    […] Cosby, 40, writes in an opinion piece for the National Newspaper Publishers Association published Wednesday and posted on Bill Cosby’s official Facebook page that her father […]

  19. By Bill Cosby Breaks Silence, Hopes to Begin ‘Next Chapter’ in Comedy Career - New Right News on April 27, 2017 at 6:05 am

    […] Cosby’s daughter Evin described in an essay published by the outlet on Tuesday how her father’s legal battles have negatively […]

Comments are closed.