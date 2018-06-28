-
NAACP Statement on the Retirement of Justice Kennedy - 5 hours ago
-
PRESS ROOM: Ford Motor Company Promotes Unique Partnership with NNPA and Receives 2018 National Meritorious Award - 8 hours ago
-
Hip-hop Legend Chuck D Praises NNPA’s Black Voter Drive; Criticizes Mainstream Media’s Coverage of XXXTentacion - June 25, 2018
-
Jackson Family Patriarch Joe Jackson Terminally Ill with Cancer - June 25, 2018
-
Real Estate Industry Insiders Work to Educate Potential Home Buyers during National Homeownership Month - June 25, 2018
-
OP-ED: Black Dollars Matter: It’s Time for Blacks to Pull the Trigger on Politics - June 22, 2018
-
NAACP on the Civil Rights Front Lines: Trump’s War against Civil Rights - June 20, 2018
-
NNPA Publishers’ Forum: Houston Forward Times’ Karen Carter Richards Continues the Work of Her Trailblazing Parents - June 20, 2018
-
Prepare to Prosper Part 3: Starting your own business - June 19, 2018
-
Prepare to Prosper Part 2: Responsible Home Buying - June 19, 2018
NAACP Statement on the Retirement of Justice Kennedy
NAACP says that the country desperately needs a fair-minded and independent jurist to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.
BALTIMORE, June 28, 2018, NNPANewswirePR—NAACP, the nation’s foremost civil rights organization, issued the following statement regarding the announced retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Justice Kennedy played a pivotal role on the Supreme Court for thirty years. He was the deciding vote in many close cases involving civil rights and civil liberties. Without his moderating influence, the balance on the Court could shift dramatically to the right.
This court has already undermined basic rights we all believed we enjoy as Americans—the right to strong unions that bargain collectively, one person one vote principles, redistricting, and regarding the right of women to make their own health care decisions.
The stakes for nominating a replacement could not be higher at any moment in our history.
The court serves as the guardian of our rights and liberties. The country desperately needs a fair-minded and independent jurist. Now is not the time for a divisive and biased appointment who will shake the public’s faith in the justice system.
The constitutional process for appointing and confirming the next justice must be careful, deliberative and conducted with bipartisan support. The Senate should not consider a nominee until a new Senate is seated next year. Moreover, the new Senate should ensure that the nominee have a demonstrated commitment to equal justice and civil rights. The names identified on Trump’s shortlist do not fit that bill. For the good of the American people, we urge that the President and the Senate to carefully exercise their respective roles under the Constitution in light of the consequential impact of this nomination on our democracy.
The NAACP and its members are committed to protecting the gains won through the sacrifices of our ancestors and to protecting civil rights for generations to come.
Our justice system—and indeed the very peace and tranquility of our nation—hang in the balance.
We will not go silently into the night. We can’t.
ABOUT THE NAACP
Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. You can read more about the NAACP’s work and our six “Game Changer” issue areas here.
CONTACT
Malik Russell
Email: mrussell@naacpnet.org