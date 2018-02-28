Mueller Indictment Asserts Russians Targeted Black Voters in 2016 Election

By Lauren Victoria Burke (NNPA Newswire Columnist)

An indictment filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller revealed more details about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general for the Department of Justice, announced the 37-page indictment.

The highly detailed indictment included what had already been suspected: that the Russians targeted African American voters. A Russian “troll farm” worked to stoke racial tensions in 2016 using several social media platforms to influence African American voters and to plan protests. Social media accounts, including “Woke Blacks” and “Blacktivists,” encouraged voting for third-party choices, such as Green Party candidate Jill Stein, or not voting at all.

According to the indictment, one social media message read, “Choose peace and vote for Jill Stein,” as another message read, “Trust me, it’s not a wasted vote.” Stein won over a million votes in 2016. Even though, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election by a margin of 3 million, she lost the Electoral College vote to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

In two key states Trump won over Clinton, Stein’s margin of victory was larger. In Michigan, Trump beat Clinton by 10,704 votes and Stein won 51,463 votes. In Wisconsin, Trump beat Clinton by 22,177 votes and Stein received 31,006 votes.

In a third key state, Pennsylvania, Stein received 49,485 votes; Trump’s margin of victory over Clinton was 67,416 votes in Pennsylvania.

In all, 13 Russians along with three companies are accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Amid the current silence on the issue of Russian interference by President Donald Trump, the indictment provides detailed investigative evidence that a group of Russians deliberately interfered with the perceptions of Hillary Clinton. They also targeted voters in key swing states.

Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein was careful not to assert that Americans were involved in the Russian plot to interfere with 2016 presidential election, but there is the clear evidence that more indictments could be coming.

Lauren Victoria Burke is a congressional correspondent for the NNPA Newswire. Lauren also works independently as a political analyst and communications strategist. You can reach Lauren by email at LBurke007@gmail.com and on Twitter at @LVBurke.

PHOTO CAPTION: Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 37-page indictment details Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. FBI Director Robert Mueller in the Oval Office. (Pete Souza/White House)

