Meet The Black Press (NNPA Podcast) EP003 – James Washington of The Dallas Weekly
In this episode of “Meet The Black Press,” NNPA Podcast Host Akil Wilson talks to James Washington, the publisher of The Dallas Weekly, about the business of running a Black newspaper and the future of the Black Press.
