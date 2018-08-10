Meet The Black Press (NNPA Podcast) EP003 – James Washington of The Dallas Weekly

Meet The Black Press (NNPA Podcast) EP003 – James Washington of The Dallas Weekly

2 hours ago

In this episode of “Meet The Black Press,” NNPA Podcast Host Akil Wilson talks to James Washington, the publisher of The Dallas Weekly, about the business of running a Black newspaper and the future of the Black Press.

