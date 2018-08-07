Meet The Black Press (NNPA Podcast) EP002 – Dorothy Leavell of the Crusader Newspaper Group

3 hours ago

In this episode of “Meet The Black Press,” NNPA Podcast Host Lauren Poteat talks to Dorothy Leavell, the publisher of the Crusader newspapers in Chicago and Gary, Ind., about the importance of the Black Press.

