LIVESTREAM: NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis Talks New Business in the Energy Industry at AABE’s Entrepreneurs Luncheon

The 41st AABE National Conference is underway from May 1 – 4, 2018 at the beautiful Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. This conference offers powerful connections, energetic exchanges and top-notch sessions geared toward energy professionals, policy-makers, entrepreneurs, students and federal officials.

AABE is pleased to present Jerome Bettis, NFL Hall of Famer and CEO of Bettis Brothers Sand and Gravel during the Energy Entrepreneurs Luncheon on Thursday May 3rd at 12pm PST. He will be sharing his experiences of transitioning from a celebrity profile to a growing opportunity to build new business in the energy industry.

EQT, the sponsor for this luncheon, agreed to Livestream this event.

Each year, the AABE National Conference successfully elevates the professional development of hundreds of people who are new to the energy industry or have made a career in the energy or technical field. This premier conference is already a major sell out and features over 600 professionals seeking to be enlightened, engaged and actively on the forefront of critical discussions.

Embracing a robust Supplier Diversity program can help strengthen local communities and economies by creating opportunities for a variety of businesses that have received diversity certification. The Entrepreneur Luncheon Panel Discussion will explore the importance of Supplier Diversity in the Oil and Gas industry. Leadership from EQT Corporation, together with Jerome Bettis, NFL Hall of Famer and owner of Bettis Brothers Sand and Gravel, will discuss the importance of Supplier Diversity and their commitment to building relationships with businesses that reflect diversity in their ownership and management.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF BLACKS IN ENERGY

The American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) was founded as a resource for policy discussion of the economic, social and political impact of environmental and energy policies on African Americans and other minorities; to ensure involvement of African Americans in governmental energy policymaking by recommending capable sensitive and informed personnel to appropriate officials; and to encourage both the public and private sectors to be responsive to the problems, goals and aspirations of African Americans in energy-related fields. Learn more about AABE at AABE.org.