-
INTERVIEW: Q&A with Hidden Figures Director Theodore Melfi - 15 hours ago
-
WATCH: AG Loretta Lynch Outlines Report on DOJ’s Chicago Police Probe - 18 hours ago
-
Why We Must Defend Obama’s Every Student Succeeds Act - 19 hours ago
-
PRESS ROOM: GM Hosts Discover Your Drive Diversity Journalism Program at NAIAS - 2 days ago
-
LIVESTREAM: Former Attorney General Eric Holder Discusses Redistricting - 2 days ago
-
Jesse Jackson Tells Uber to Release Diversity Data, Invest in Oakland - January 12, 2017
-
Black Families Can Bridge the Wealth Gap by Owning a Home - January 11, 2017
-
Yes We Did: Obama Rallies All Americans in Farewell Speech - January 11, 2017
-
LIVESTREAM: President Obama’s Farewell Address - January 10, 2017
-
As Trump Prepares to Occupy The White House, Democrats Search for the Next Obama - January 10, 2017
LIVESTREAM: Former Attorney General Eric Holder Discusses Redistricting
[CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS]
The Center for American Progress Action Fund will host remarks and a conversation with former Attorney General Eric Holder on redistricting. Holder serves as the chair of the new National Democratic Redistricting Committee, an organization of Democratic leaders enacting a comprehensive, multicycle redistricting strategy for the 2021 redistricting process. In one of his first public events as chair, Holder will detail the mission and priorities of the new group. He will discuss the impact of gerrymandering in 2011 and the importance of investing in targeted campaigns and legal efforts that affect the redistricting process in 2021.