LIVESTREAM: Former Attorney General Eric Holder Discusses Redistricting

[CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS]

The Center for American Progress Action Fund will host remarks and a conversation with former Attorney General Eric Holder on redistricting. Holder serves as the chair of the new National Democratic Redistricting Committee, an organization of Democratic leaders enacting a comprehensive, multicycle redistricting strategy for the 2021 redistricting process. In one of his first public events as chair, Holder will detail the mission and priorities of the new group. He will discuss the impact of gerrymandering in 2011 and the importance of investing in targeted campaigns and legal efforts that affect the redistricting process in 2021.