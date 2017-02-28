LIVESTREAM: A Conversation with Cedric Richmond

The Center for American Progress Action Fund hosted a conversation with Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, or CBC, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) as he outlines the caucus agenda for the 115th Congress. Since its founding in 1971, the Congressional Black Caucus has served as the legislative voice for African Americans and for the nation’s most vulnerable communities. Throughout its history, the caucus has used its voice to ensure that all Americans have access to the American dream—a mission that continues to this day.

The conversation will focus on the state of the Black family and how policy choices can close the disparities that remain for African Americans in health care, jobs and the economy, education, and the criminal justice system. Rep. Richmond, along with a panel of distinguished experts, will discuss ways in which the CBC and other policymakers can work to reduce these disparities and push back on some of the regressive policies of the current administration.

In discussion:

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), Chairman, Congressional Black Caucus

Neera Tanden, President and CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund

Featured panelists:

Dr. Brian Smedley, Executive Director, National Collaborative for Health Equity

Fatima Goss Graves, Senior Vice President for Program, National Women’s Law Center

Nkechi Taifa , Advocacy Director for Criminal Justice, Open Society Foundation

Tanya Clay House ,former Deputy Assistant Secretary, P-12, Office of Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development, U.S. Department of Education; Consultant, Schott Foundation for Public Education

Moderator:

Danyelle Solomon Director, Progress 2050 Action