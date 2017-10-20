-
Policy Experts Discuss Educating Black Students in the New Jim Crow Era - 13 hours ago
-
Remembered as a True Legend on Screen and Broadway, Robert Guillaume Dies at 89 - 15 hours ago
-
Rep. Barbara Lee Calls Trump’s Obamacare Executive Order “Spiteful. Destructive. Cruel.” - 2 days ago
-
Ask Alma: I Hooked My Friend Up with a Job and They Complained about It on Facebook - October 24, 2017
-
Trump Makes George W. Bush Look Like the 2nd Best U.S. President - October 24, 2017
-
New NAACP President Derrick Johnson Vows to Work Closely with NNPA - October 24, 2017
-
A Bright Light of the Black Press Dims: Bernal Smith II Dies at 45 - October 24, 2017
-
Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. Calls for “Full-Scale” Boycott of BMW - October 23, 2017
-
Lincoln Hosts the First Listen Preview Featuring Songstress Marsha Ambrosius at the New Lincoln Experience Center - October 20, 2017
-
PRESS ROOM: Jesse Jackson to Unveil 2017 Auto Diversity Scorecard October 20 in Detroit - October 19, 2017
Lincoln Hosts the First Listen Preview Featuring Songstress Marsha Ambrosius at the New Lincoln Experience Center
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Media Contact
Alex Hill
Email: Alex@milesaheadentertainment.com
Phone: (313) 213-2149
FRISCO, TEXAS, October 20, 2017/NNPANewswirePR/ Over 200 guests enjoyed an exquisite Lincoln Luxe Experience at the new Lincoln Experience Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. A unique gathering of media, influencers and bloggers were invited to experience an exclusive look at the new state-of-the-art facility and showcase the latest lineup of the all-new Navigator.
The enchanting event featured a special performance by Lincoln First Listen artist, Marsha Ambrosius who previewed her upcoming installment. The Lincoln First series began in 2016 to preview upcoming tracks from rising and established musicians from behind the wheel of a Lincoln vehicle. Ambrosius’ feature will debut in November and highlight the new Navigator with Revel sound system.
The spacious new Lincoln Experience Center at The Star in Dallas is Lincoln’s second such facility and is the latest example of the brand’s ever-increasing outreach to provide personalized client services and effortless ownership. The center, which opened late August, offers a plush, luxurious space for potential clients to learn about the brand at their own pace—where they already shop and dine. Guests can relax in the connectivity lounge, discover the design inspiration behind Lincoln cars and SUVs, and have the pleasure of customizing their perfect vehicle.
More information on Lincoln Experience Centers is available at www.lincolnexperiencecenter.com. Follow the Lincoln Experience on social media using the hashtag #LincolnLuxe.