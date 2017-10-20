Lincoln Hosts the First Listen Preview Featuring Songstress Marsha Ambrosius at the New Lincoln Experience Center

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FRISCO, TEXAS, October 20, 2017/NNPANewswirePR/ Over 200 guests enjoyed an exquisite Lincoln Luxe Experience at the new Lincoln Experience Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. A unique gathering of media, influencers and bloggers were invited to experience an exclusive look at the new state-of-the-art facility and showcase the latest lineup of the all-new Navigator.

The enchanting event featured a special performance by Lincoln First Listen artist, Marsha Ambrosius who previewed her upcoming installment. The Lincoln First series began in 2016 to preview upcoming tracks from rising and established musicians from behind the wheel of a Lincoln vehicle. Ambrosius’ feature will debut in November and highlight the new Navigator with Revel sound system.

The spacious new Lincoln Experience Center at The Star in Dallas is Lincoln’s second such facility and is the latest example of the brand’s ever-increasing outreach to provide personalized client services and effortless ownership. The center, which opened late August, offers a plush, luxurious space for potential clients to learn about the brand at their own pace—where they already shop and dine. Guests can relax in the connectivity lounge, discover the design inspiration behind Lincoln cars and SUVs, and have the pleasure of customizing their perfect vehicle.

More information on Lincoln Experience Centers is available at www.lincolnexperiencecenter.com. Follow the Lincoln Experience on social media using the hashtag #LincolnLuxe.