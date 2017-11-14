-
The Black Press Mourns a New York Beacon - 9 hours ago
-
Commodores Legend Thomas McClary Talks Reunion, New Book - 11 hours ago
-
Eli Lilly Meets with Multicultural Groups to Discuss Healthcare in the U.S. - November 14, 2017
-
Film Review: Roman J. Israel, Esq. - November 14, 2017
-
Democrats, Black Candidates Win Historic Victories on Election Night - November 13, 2017
-
Alan “AP” Powell, Checkered Flag Run Foundation to Host Community Policing Forum in Phoenix - November 13, 2017
-
Black Celebrities, Athletes and Politicians Must Respect the Black Press - November 9, 2017
-
Is the FBI’s New Focus on “Black Identity Extremists” the New COINTELPRO? - November 9, 2017
-
Why We’re So Lucky that Donald Trump is the Most Unreasonable President in U.S. History - November 9, 2017
-
Accepting the Challenge to Ensure Future Leadership - November 8, 2017
Nineteen leaders of select, national multicultural organizations visited the headquarters of Eli Lilly and Company, the global pharmaceutical maker, for an all-day “learning lab” about the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the healthcare system. Attendees heard from Lilly’s senior leadership team, as well as individuals working in clinical trials, research, manufacturing and medicine. Attendees also toured a drug development lab, participated in informational sessions on healthcare topics, and learned about the variety of diversity and inclusion initiatives underway at Lilly.
Lilly’s senior leadership team talked about how the company values the hard work and dedication of community groups that are also committed to ensuring quality healthcare for patients and caregivers. As a company dedicated to discovering breakthrough therapies, Lilly’s senior leadership team said that Lilly welcomed opportunities to share an innovator’s perspective on the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States and their efforts to provide value to the healthcare delivery system; the company’s leaders also said that they look forward to gaining more insight from organizations that represent multicultural communities.