Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi Hosted MOMs SUMMIT in Houston

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi recently hosted the MOMs SUMMIT: Addressing the Needs of America’s Families at Houston Community College’s Central campus. Attendees heard from various experts, leaders in academia and elected officials who discussed solutions for the challenges facing mothers and their families today. Attendees also received free diapers, free lunch and other special gifts.

Panelists and participants included Dr. Janice Beal, Maria Rios, Kim Roxie, Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Melinda Spaulding Chevalier, Dr. Alexia McClerkin-Johnson, HPD Chief Art Acevedo, HPD Assistant Chief Troy Finner, Kathryn Griffin, and many more.

Houston Forward Times

This post originally appeared in the Houston Forward Times.