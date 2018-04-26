-
Comedian Bill Cosby Found Guilty in Andrea Constand Sexual Assault Trial - 4 hours ago
-
OPINION: Facebook Has Failed the Black Community One Too Many Times - 1 day ago
-
Cosby’s Defense Attorneys Focus on Constand “Lies” in Closing Arguments of Sexual Assault Trial - 2 days ago
-
California Senator Kamala Harris Just Announced that She Won’t Take Corporate PAC Money - 2 days ago
-
PRESS ROOM: Detroit Medical Center Names Tonita Cheatham Top Communications Officer - April 24, 2018
-
Jury Deliberations Begin in Cosby Sexual Assault Trial; Statute of Limitations Law Looms over Prosecutor’s Timeline - April 24, 2018
-
The NNPA’s 2018 Discover The Unexpected Journalism Fellowship Now Open to All HBCUs - April 24, 2018
-
Fifty Years Later, Fair Housing Act Recognized as a Factor in Fighting Housing Discrimination - April 23, 2018
-
Judge Refuses to Allow Cosby Defense Witness to Testify about Andrea Constand’s Drug Use - April 23, 2018
-
OPINION: Ungrateful, Non-voting Negroes Ignore Bloody War for Black Voting Rights - April 23, 2018
Comedian Bill Cosby Found Guilty in Andrea Constand Sexual Assault Trial
Comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
By Stacy M. Brown (NNPA Newswire Contributor)
NORRISTOWN, Pa.—A Montgomery County jury on Thursday found comedian Bill Cosby guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault in the case involving Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, who sought career advice and friendship from the entertainer.
The decision came after more than a day of deliberations and after having Cosby’s deposition testimony read back to them.
Cosby, 80, faces up to 30 years in prison.
He was released on $1 million bail pending sentencing.
District Attorney Kevin Steele asked the judge to remand Cosby, citing his “enormous wealth and means.”
“He will flee,” Steele said.
Judge Steven T. O’Neill argued that he doesn’t have a plane and hasn’t missed a courtroom.
“He doesn’t have a plane, you a—hole,” Cosby yelled out. “I’m sick of this.”
He did not react to the verdict, even as each of the 12 members of the jury were polled individually.
Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt said he was disappointed by the verdict.
His attorneys said they plan to appeal, citing numerous improper rulings by O’Neill and a juror who was kept on the panel after he was overheard saying, “he’s guilty, we can all go home,” before the trial began.
This article was originally published at BlackPressUSA.com.