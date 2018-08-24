CNN suspends Trump-defending pundit Paris Dennard after sexual harassment claims

August 24, 2018 Defender News Service Defender News Network, Entertainment, Media, News 0

Less than two hours after The Washington Post published its damning exposé about Paris Dennard, a prominent cable news defender of President Donald Trump, CNN announced that it was suspending the pundit “effective immediately.”

“We are aware of reports of accusations against Paris Dennard,” a spokesperson for CNN said Wednesday evening. “We are suspending Paris, effective immediately, while we look into the allegations.”

Those allegations, reported by Aaron C. Davis for The Washington Post, paint the picture of a man who was repeatedly accused of sexual harassment before he was ultimately fired by Arizona State University four years ago.

“I cannot comment on items I have never seen regarding allegations I still believe to be false,” Dennard wrote in an emailed statement. “This is sadly another politically motivated attempt to besmirch my character, and shame me into silence for my support of President Trump and the GOP.”

Dennard served as a surrogate for Trump during the 2016 campaign and continues to defend him regularly for CNN, where he is a paid political commentator. He also serves as a political analyst for NPR and a contributor to The Hill.

This post was originally published by the Defender News Network.

Related Articles

Entertainment

Is CNN as Bad as Everyone Thinks it is? Yes… and No

April 30, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Entertainment Comments Off on Is CNN as Bad as Everyone Thinks it is? Yes… and No

  (The Washington Post) – Is CNN as bad as everyone seems to think it is? Often, yes. The network’s live coverage of Monday’s destructive acts in Baltimore, and its seeming appetite for more trouble on Tuesday, in many ways demonstrated the strengths and shortcomings Read More

Entertainment

CNN Lays Off Top Entertainment Producers as Part of Reorg

November 18, 2013 Kyle Yeldell Entertainment Comments Off on CNN Lays Off Top Entertainment Producers as Part of Reorg

[The Wrap] UPDATED: The cable news network continues its efforts to restructure CNN has laid off top producers from its entertainment group in a reshuffle of the unit, TheWrap has learned. Among those laid off were longtime executive producer Karen Bonsignore and part of her team including Read More

National

NPR To End ‘Tell Me More,’ Eliminate 28 Positions

May 22, 2014 Kyle Yeldell National Comments Off on NPR To End ‘Tell Me More,’ Eliminate 28 Positions

  (NPR) – NPR announced Tuesday that it would cease broadcast of the weekday program Tell Me More on Aug. 1 and eliminate 28 positions as part of a larger effort to end the company’s persistent budget deficits. “These times require that we organize ourselves in different Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.