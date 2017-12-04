-
CNN Money: African American Coder Blazes Trail in Tech
Black entrepreneurs make up a tiny percentage of the tech workforce. Gregory Lowe started out with no formal coding education or investor-relation training, but is now the designer of multiple successful mobile applications.