Baltimore County Cop Connected to GTTF Resigns

August 21, 2018 Special to the AFRO Afro, Crime, Law 0
By Stephen Janis, Special to the AFRO

The fallout from the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force broadened after a Baltimore County police officer whose name surfaced during the trial of two of the accused city cops resigned.

Baltimore County Officer Michael Woodlon left the agency voluntarily Aug. 20, a spokesman for the department told the AFRO.

During the trial of two of the seven members of the disbanded elite gun unit, one of the former detectives, Momodu Gondo, testified that Woodlon had participated in several robberies with members of the GTTF.

Woodlon was suspended on July 18 during an internal investigation after the allegations surfaced.

The Gun Trace Task Force was a group of eight Baltimore City officers who were either convicted or pleaded guilty to robbing residents, stealing and dealing drugs and filing fake overtime slips.

The scandal has embroiled the beleaguered agency in an ongoing series of damaging revelations. However, Woodson’s resignation marks a widening of the agencies now engulfed in it.

All eight members have been sentenced to federal prison, including the ring leader, former Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, who received 25 years.

This article originally appeared in the AFRO.

