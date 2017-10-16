• Ford Drive2Greatness program continues with the first-ever Ford Ultimate Homecoming Takeover, a weeklong homecoming takeover at Morehouse College and Spelman College in Atlanta, beginning Monday through Oct. 21

• Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Ford’s newest products – including the all-new 2018 Ford Expedition – in a fun, festive atmosphere

• Supporters of Historically Black Colleges and Universities have until Oct. 27 to vote for their favorite schools through social media channels and online

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2017 – With college football season underway, Ford is headed to Atlanta to bring the ultimate homecoming experience to the campuses of Morehouse College and Spelman College. From October 16-21, the company will present the first-ever “Ford Ultimate Homecoming Takeover” as part of the Ford HBCU Drive2Greatness program to support STEAM initiatives.

“Ford is excited to be able to connect with Morehouse and Spelman students and alumni to bring this added value relationship to their homecoming,” said Jennifer M. Edwards, multicultural communications manager, Ford. “We’re especially pleased to showcase our commitment to HBCUs by participating in the longstanding tradition of homecoming at these esteemed colleges.”

Throughout the week, homecoming attendees will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the all-new 2018 Expedition and the 2018 Mustang. They will also get the chance to test drive Ford’s latest vehicles, including Explorer and Fusion.

The Ford Ultimate Homecoming Takeover is comprised of a series of fun, educational and engaging activities that will create new and lasting memories for students, alumni and overall campus communities, including:

• Monday: Elegance fashion show presented by Ford, with special guest judge and designer, Kenya Freeman

• Tuesday: Ford Lunch and Learn featuring prominent media professionals for a mentoring session with select journalism students

• Wednesday: “How We Roll” Old School vs. New School DJ Battle, hosted by Terrence J, plus an opportunity for students to participate in the ride and drive experience

• Thursday: Ford empowerment panel featuring visual artist Melissa Mitchell, auto enthusiast Patrice Banks, financial blogger Tiffany “The Budgetnista,” and Amplify4Good CEO Joey Digital

• Friday: Alumni welcome reception with ride-and-drives

• Saturday: The latest lineup of Ford vehicles will participate in the homecoming parade for game day, plus Ford will feature a Spelman and Morehouse tailgate experience

“As the Drive2Greatness contest nears the finish line, this inaugural Ford Ultimate Homecoming Takeover is intended to serve as a preview of the excitement, fun and festivities that this year’s winning HBCU will receive for 2018,” said Edwards.

Ford’s HBCU Drive2Greatness program kicked off September 6, encouraging HBCU’s nationwide to compete against each other by earning points through online voting, including via social media platforms, using a Ford-dedicated hashtag for each school.

The contest ends Oct. 27. In addition to year-long bragging rights, the grand prize winner will earn Ford’s Ultimate Homecoming Takeover award for 2018. As well, three winning runner-up schools will receive funding to support their campuses STEAM programming.

To find a school’s hashtag and cast a vote, visit the Tom Joyner Morning Show or Rickey Smiley Morning Show Facebook page before Oct. 27. Be sure to “Rep Your HBCU” and join the program’s online conversation by following #FordHBCU on Twitter and Instagram.

# # #

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 203,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Contacts:

Randy Jones

313.615.2468

randy.jones@uwgdet.com

LaKara Person

313.615.3360

lakara.person@uwgdet.com