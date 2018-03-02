Alicia Boler Davis Honored with 2018 Black Engineer of the Year Award

By Freddie Allen (NNPA Newswire Contributor)

The US Black Engineer & Information Technology (USBE&IT) magazine recently celebrated the history-making career of Alicia Boler Davis, the executive vice president of global manufacturing for General Motors, by honoring her with the 2018 Black Engineer of the Year Award, during the BEYA gala in Washington, D.C. Boler Davis is the sixth woman to receive the award.

USBE&IT magazine recognizes, Boler Davis “as a global ambassador of goodwill for underrepresented minorities in science and technology, and for women in STEM,” a press release about the award said.

USBE&IT magazine is published by the Career Communications Group, Inc., which was founded over 30 years ago to promote significant achievement in science, technology, engineering and mathematics professional careers, according to the group’s website.

Boler Davis began her GM career in 1994 as a manufacturing engineer at the Midsize/Luxury Car Division in Warren, Mich. She has held many positions of increasing responsibility in manufacturing, engineering and product development, according to her biography.

Boler Davis was the first African American woman to serve as the plant manager at a GM vehicle manufacturing plant at the Lansing, Mich., Consolidated Operations and Arlington Assembly in Texas, the press release noted. She also simultaneously served in roles as plant manager of the Michigan Orion Assembly and Pontiac Stamping facilities and vehicle chief engineer, and vehicle line director for North America Small Cars, “positions she held until January 2012.

The press release also noted that, in February 2012, Boler Davis was appointed U.S. vice president of Customer Experience. Later that year, her role was expanded to vice president of Global Quality and U.S. Customer Experience.

“Under her leadership, GM improved vehicle quality and redefined customer care and its interaction with customers through social media channels and Customer Engagement Centers,” the press release said. “More recently, Boler Davis was senior vice president, Global Connected Customer Experience where she led the company’s connected customer activities, including infotainment, OnStar, and GM’s Urban Active personal mobility initiatives.”

In June 2016, Boler Davis was named the executive vice president of General Motors Global Manufacturing.