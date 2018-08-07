2019 Hyundai Veloster R-Spec Turbo Best Detailed Walkaround

2019 Hyundai Veloster R-Spec Turbo Best Detailed Walkaround

8 hours ago

2018 Lincoln Navigator 4X4 Black Label Best Detailed Walkaround

2019 Hyundai Veloster R-Spec Turbo Best Detailed Walkaround 2019 Hyundai Veloster R-Spec Turbo 1.6L Turbo 4 Cylinder 201 HP @ 195 Lb-Ft Torque 6 Speed Manual Transmission Exterior Color: Space Gray Interior Color: Black/Black 26 MPG City, 33 MPG Highway, 29 MPG Combined MSRP: To Be Determined (Manufacturer)

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.